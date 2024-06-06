Sharon Wells (1947 – 2024)

(Bryan Resident)

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, Sharon Sue Wells, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, surrounded by family entered into the loving arms of Jesus. She was born on May 25, 1947, the daughter of the late Howard E. and Arlene J. (Peter) Binkley.

On October 5, 1985, she married her husband, Donald O. Wells. She was a proud member of the D.A.R. and the Republican party. Her life was marked by a deep devotion to her family, whom she fiercely defended as their matriarch.

She was an avid gardener, with a passion for pottery, crafting, and organic cooking. In 1993, her creativity and skill were further showcased when she and her sisters created a Christmas Santa Ornament, which was proudly displayed in the 1993 First Lady’s Christmas Whitehouse Celebration. It was later placed in the Smithsonian Museum.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Donald Wells; daughters, Christina (John) Buntain of Alexandria, IN and Macinda (Rich) Wolff of Norton Shores, MI; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Seth) Jones, Johanna (Kurtis) Lewis, Joshua Buntain, Kyle (Kaitlyn) Wolff, Alex (fiancé Monica) Wolff, Olivia Wolff; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Diana Binkley and Eugenia Cornish; and many nieces and nephews. We find comfort in knowing that her legacy of love and strength will endure for generations to come.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, Ohio with Kurtis Lewis officiating. Everyone is welcome to join the family for a luncheon from 2:00-3:30 p.m. in the church dining room.

Memorials in honor of Sharon may be made to the family, in support of The African Resource Connections, a ministry Sharon passionately supported.

