Russell Patten (1961 – 2024)

(Former Mayor Of West Unity)

Russell D. Patten, 63, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, surrounded by his wife and family.

Russell was born on May 15, 1961, in Montpelier, Ohio, son of the late Wayne A. and Harriet L. (Colon) Patten.

He attended Millcreek West Unity, graduating with the class of 1980. Russell married Emily “Amy” Sanders on April 26, 1980, in Bryan, Ohio and she survives.

Russell worked in labor relations at Chase Brass – Wieland for over 40 years, retiring in April 2024.

He formerly served as Mayor of West Unity and was a former police officer in the Villages of West Unity and Pioneer. His joy in his life was his family, spending time outdoors doing yard work.

He also enjoyed old cars, good music and simply spending time in nature. Russell leaves behind his sweet little fur buddy, Maxie.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Amy Patten of West Unity; three children, Ryan (Karrie) Patten of Montpelier, Lucas (Mandy) Patten of Pioneer, and Lauren Patten of West Unity; six grandchildren, Landon, Allison, Brytton, Colin, Conner and Carson; 3 sisters, Cindy (John) Noveskey of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Amy Lee (David) Siegel of Sun Lakes, Arizona and Ann Cilley of West Unity. Russell was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Steve Cilley.

Visitation for Russell will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity. Funeral services will immediately follow beginning at 4:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Robert Rodriguez officiating. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

The family request memorials be directed to Solid Rock Community Church. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com