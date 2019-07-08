Sherlene Hoffman (1947-2019)

Sherlene L. Hoffman, 72 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio with her family at her side. Sherlene was born June 5, 1947 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herschel and Leona (Gonser) Smith. She was a 1965 graduate of Bryan High School and went on to attend Northwest State Community College.

Sherlene married Michael W. Hoffman on January 7, 1967 in Bryan. Sherlene worked at Spangler Candy Company in the Accounts Receivable/Payable Department for 35 years, retiring in 2012. Sherlene loved to scrapbook and spent countless hours enjoying her craft. She also liked to go camping and fishing and spending time at the lake and the life that happened there.

She had an intrigue into her heritage and spent hours doing geneology tracing her family back generations. Sherlene loved her family and made memories following her children and grandchildren in all their activities, whether academic, musical, theater or athletic events.

Surviving are her husband, Michael of Bryan; two children, Jodi (Larry) Irving of Napoleon and Jason Hoffman of Elkhart, Indiana; two grandchildren, Logan Irving of Napoleon and Andrea Irving of Napoleon; one brother, Denver (Alma) Thornburg of Bryan. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ralph and Jim Thornburg and one sister, Lenora Mintun.

Visitation for Sherlene L. Hoffman will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Sherlene will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the funeral home with interment to follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320 PMB 226, Estero, Florida 33928 or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 811 West Evergreen Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60642, or sign up to be an organ donor – it saved Sherlene’s life.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

