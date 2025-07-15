Sherri Bowers (1968 – 2025)

(1987 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Sherri Kay Bowers, 56, of Montpelier passed away on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on October 10, 1968 in Bryan to Alan and Karen (Kennedy) Maugherman.

Sherri graduated from Bryan High School in 1987. On July 18, 1987 she married Randy W. Bowers in Kunkle, Ohio.

Family meant the world to Sherri. She was a homemaker for nearly her whole life, raising her children and most recently spending time with her granddaughter Peyton.

For many years Sherri was a 4-H advisor for Kunkle Livestock, helping her children and other children with their projects. She had a faithful dog, Duke.

Sherri is survived by her husband of almost 38 years, Randy; children Becca (Schylar Berman) Bowers and Ryan M. Bowers both of Montpelier; granddaughter Peyton Snow; father Alan Maugherman of Angola; mother Karen Fischer of Bryan; and four half siblings.

Visitation for Sherri will be on Thursday, July 18th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be on Friday at 11am at the funeral home with Dana Viers to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.