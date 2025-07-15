William Burns (1937 – 2025)

(Security Guard At Spangler Candy Company)

William Woodrow Burns, 88, of Montpelier passed away Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born on February 19, 1937 to Charles and Genevieve (Dudziak) Burns, Sr. On July 8, 1978 he married Dorothy Shadel in Melvindale, Michigan and she preceded him in death.

He joined the US Navy at the age of 17 and served for 13 years reaching the rank of ADR3 (pay grade E-4) he was an aircraft mechanic. After the military he began working at Great Lakes Steel in Detroit Michigan.

He also served as a security guard at Detroit Metro Airport, Spangler Candy Company in Bryan Ohio, Lake Seneca security rural Montpelier Ohio, and Angola High School in Angola, Indiana where everybody knew him as Guido! He worked hard all of his life, up until the age of 65.

His interests were music especially Elvis! He loved to play drums while he listened to his favorite music. William loved family get togethers/cookouts and enjoying playing horseshoes or cornhole. He also loved to play Dice and card games such as euchre and rummy.

He also loved sports especially boxing, his nephew Robert Alexander is a professional ring announcer for the Florida boxing association so he was always looking forward to spot him on TV and announcing/introducing the fighters!

William was in a bowling league for several years and loved spending time with his teammates bowling in tournaments. He loved to swim and have fun at the beach with family and friends.

He was an athlete in high school and was very good at football. He was really proud of his youth and he loved to talk about it often.

William was actively donating to the DAV and the American Legion and was very proud of his accomplishments while he served in the US Navy. He was a very kind soul and would comfort anyone who needed it. Incredibly intelligent and was a good source for advice no matter what it was about.

William is survived by his brother Charles (Lucy) Burns of Inkster, Michigan; children – son Timothy Burns, daughter Michelle Burns, both of the state of Maine, Krissy (Corey) Horvath of Brownstown Michigan, Donna Shiffler of Hillsdale Michigan, David (Angela) Shadel of Montpelier Ohio, Charles (Violet) Grime of Auburn Indiana, and Joseph Grime of Florida; 15 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Dorothy, parents and sisters Nancy Pesta and Gloria Alexander.

A time to receive friends will be on Monday, July 21st from 3-6pm at The Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A memorial service will follow at 6pm at the funeral home with Pastor Rick Stiver to officiate. Military Rites will be provided by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to Williams County DAV or Bryan American Legion. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.