Sherron Hebebrand (1940 – 2024)

Sherron E. Hebebrand, age 83, of Delta, OH, peacefully passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

She was born in Sutton, West Virginia on January 16, 1940 to Maynard Blake and Freda (Brady) Blake. Sherron graduated from Elyria High School in 1958.

A homemaker throughout her life, in her spare time she enjoyed crafting, word puzzles and was a wiz answering the questions on the TV series “Jeopardy”.

A kind heart, Sherron made friends wherever she went and always looked to brighten someone’s day. She was a proud member of the Delta Eagles Auxiliary.

Sherron was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hebebrand in 2009.

She is survived by her daughter, Janelle (Jay) Dick of Delta; stepdaughter, Judith Thies of Elyria; stepson, Don “Rick” Hebebrand of Mount Gilead, OH; daughter-in-law, Tracy Belcher of Elyria; grandchildren, Blake Donaldson and Dava (Raymon) Warner; great granddaughter, Renleigh Warner, and loving nieces.

In addition to her parents and husband, Robert of 26 years, Sherron was preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chuck” Donaldson and sister, Linda Thibodeau.

There will be no public services and interment will be with her husband at Ridge Hill Memorial Cemetery in Elyria. Arrangements provided by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta, Ohio.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in her memory.

