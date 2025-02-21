Sheryl Leininger (1948 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Sheryl J. Leininger, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away on February 19, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sheryl worked as a clerk at the truck stop for many years.

Sheryl was born on July 23, 1948, in Toledo, to the late Francis and Virginia (Lapoint) Foote.

On October 10, 1970, she married Roger Leininger, who preceded her in death in 2015. Sheryl liked to play all games, including card games and bingo. Her biggest joy in life was her family, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving Sheryl are her children, Terry Leininger of Toledo, Trevor (Jennifer) Leininger of Wauseon, Tammy (William) White of Wauseon; step-children, Roger (Katie) Leininger of Toledo, Bill (Belinda) Leininger of Delta; two brothers, Ron Foote of Rodsworth and Dennis (Kim) Foote of Swanton; two sisters, Karen (Emil) Gunther of Delta and Marsha (Stan) Helminiak of Delta. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Sheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; parents; and sister, Robin Chapa.

Visitation for Sheryl will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025, from 4pm-7pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 11am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Chuck Whitmire officiating. Burial will follow the service at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Shiloh Christian Union Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Leininger family.