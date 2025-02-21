David Russell (1949 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

David Alan Russell, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Dave was a material controller at Dietrich Industries in Hicksville. He retired after 30 years of service. Dave was an avid fan of the Ohio sports teams- the Buckeyes, Browns and Indians.

His true hobby was his grandchildren. When he was able, Dave would attend their events, whether sports, musical or theater performances. Later he was able watch all of their events by streaming broadcasts. He never missed an event.

David A. Russell was born on March 18, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Erwin and Shirley (Morgan) Russell. Dave graduated from Euclid High School in 1967 and was a 1971 graduate of Miami University. He married Jayne E. Miller in Euclid, Ohio on September 18, 1971, and she survives.

Along with his wife, Dave is survived by his sons; Michael (Carie) Russell, of Clinton, Michigan and Thomas (Christy) Russell, of Plain City, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (Brent) Schackow, of Auburn, Indiana; grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary, Nataly, Timothy, Melody and Emiley Russell, Nate and Abby Russell, and Madisyn, Brayton and Owen Schackow; brothers, Craig (Kathy) Russell, of St. Cloud, Florida and Tim (Phoebe) Russell, of Chardon, Ohio and sister, Lori Russell, of Euclid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kristi Moats, his “Smurfette”, and brothers, Dennis and Scott Russell.

There will not be any visitation or services at this time. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.