Shirley Bible (1945 – 2025)

(Former Turnpike Toll Booth Operator)

Shirley Diane Bible, age 79, of Delta, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday night, February 7, 2025, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

She was born in Hudson, MI, on December 10, 1945, to Myron “Mike” Ferguson and Lucille (Lockwood) Ferguson, one of four children in the family.

Shirley graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron, MI, in 1963. On October 13, 1979, she married David C. Bible, who survives.

Her work career began first as a waitress, homemaker, and later an office manager with Pettisville Grain for several years, before retiring as a toll booth operator with the Ohio Turnpike Commission; most often located at the Wauseon and Delta exits.

Shirley enjoyed baking and cooking for friends, family, and those in need, tending to yardwork and landscaping around the house, but above everything was her grandchildren and sharing time with them and providing support in their various activities.

She and David also loved to listen to country music and dancing, along with car rides to observe the changing leaves of the fall and Christmas lights in the winter.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 45 years, David C. Bible; children, Deborah (Mike) Slee of Fremont, OH, Deana (Ray) Pierce of Lyons, OH, Ryan (Shannon) Bible of Reading, MI, and Tiffany Bible of Adrian, MI; special friend, Ann Case; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren with 2 more soon to be added; and her canine companion, “Buddy.” In addition to her parents, Myron and Lucille Ferguson, she was preceded in death by her “adopted” parents by choice, Earl and Virginia Whitmire.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service honoring Shirley’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2025, also at the funeral home. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge of Cleveland, 11432 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland, Ohio 44106, in her memory or a charity that speaks to your heart.

