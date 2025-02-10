Claudia Sturm (1946 – 2025)

(Swanton Resident)

Claudia Jayne Sturm, a cherished and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Swanton Wednesday morning, February 5, 2025, at the age of 78.

Born on July 20, 1946, in Toledo, Ohio, Claudia was the beloved daughter of Robert and Jayne (Thorley) Ferner who preceded her in death.

A proud graduate of Rogers High School, Class of 1964, Claudia embarked on a fulfilling career that showcased her dedication and spirit. She began her work experience at Owens-Illinois Duraglas Center before spending two decades at the Catholic Chronicle and U.S. Fund Raising.

Claudia spent an impressive 24 years as the Church Secretary at St. Richard Catholic Parish, where her commitment to her faith and her community was evident.

Claudia’s life was a testament to love and devotion. She was a devout Catholic with a profound daily devotion to praying the rosary. She held the role of Past President of the Rosary-Altar Society at St. Richard Parish and was an active member of prayers in Mary’s Chapel from its beginning for the past decade. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, guiding her actions and compassion.

Claudia married Carlton Sturm and from their union were blessed with three wonderful sons: Thomas Edward (Emilie) Sturm, Kenneth Michael (LuAnn) Sturm, and Douglas Alan Sturm, who brought her immeasurable joy.

She was a proud grandmother to Jacob and Autumn Sturm, and Kyle and Brendan Ellison; her siblings—William (Rosy) Ferner, George (Shelley) Ferner, Melinda (Thomas) Kennedy, and David (Susan) Ferner—along with her extended family, Christine Floering and her children – Marisa (Dylan) Swicegood and Miranda and Chad Long, Presley Swicegood; as well as her cherished nieces and nephews.

Claudia loved spending time with her family, as well as spending time at the Fulton County Senior Center with friends, creating countless memories. Claudia enjoyed playing cards, she loved her many dogs she had over the years, and enjoyed collecting lighthouses. Her love for music, especially performances by Neil Diamond, filled many of her days with joy.

A resilient woman, Claudia faced life’s challenges head-on, surviving cancer not once, but twice, as well as coping with the death of her son, Doug. Her strength in the face of adversity inspired those around her and served as a powerful reminder of her spirit.

Claudia Jayne Sturm lived a life filled with compassion, laughter, and unwavering faith. As we mourn her passing, we remember the warmth she brought to our lives and the bond she shared with her family and friends. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 10th from 3 to 8 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:30 pm. Prayers will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, February 11th at 10:20 am, followed by a procession to St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Drive, Swanton, OH 43558.