Shirley Patten (1942-2019)

Shirley Mae Patten, 77 years, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Shirley was born July 27, 1942, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Leona (Mansfield) Smith, Sr.

She was a 1959 graduate of Bryan High School. She married Orville D. Patten on November 9, 1959, and he preceded her in death on April 28, 2010. Shirley was employed by Allied Moulded Products, retiring in 2004. She had also worked at Arrow Tru-Line for many years. Shirley enjoyed fishing, camping, dancing, gardening and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233.

Surviving are her children, Susan K. Patten of Bryan, Debra R. Patten of Bryan, James D. (Cheryl) Patten of Bryan, Kevin E. (Lorinda) Patten of Edon and John C. (Jane) Patten of Bryan; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Norma A. Smith of Lake Florence, Florida, Helen I. Wilson of Adrian, Michigan, and Sharon M. Lauffer of Adrian, Michigan; one brother, Dennis (Deb) Smith of Montpelier. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Orville; one infant son, Richard Patten and one brother, John Smith, Jr.

Visitation for Shirley Mae Patten will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association – Toledo Division, 4331 Keystone Drive, Suite D., Maumee, Ohio 43537.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

