John “Hoser” Beltz (1964-2019)

John R. “Hoser” Beltz, 55 years, of Sherwood, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the emergency
He was a 1982 graduate of Fairview High School. John immediately enlisted in the United States
He was a
Surviving are his three children, Cassandra “Cassey” Beltz of Paulding, Zachery Beltz of Bryan and Travis (Ashley) Beltz of Stryker; eight grandchildren, Emily, Carmen, Mariah, Kyleigh, Levi, MaKaila, Paizlee and Emberlei with another due in January 2020; his mother, Mary Beltz of Sherwood; one sister, Linda (Charles) Ball of Sherwood; one brother, Byron C. “Butch” Beltz of Sherwood; his fiancée, Jeannette Notestine of Bryan. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron on February 26, 2019, and his sister-in-law, Sarah Beltz.
Visitation for John will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the Defiance VFW Post 3360.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com
