Shirley Salsbury (1929-2021)

Shirley Mae (Smallman) Salsbury, age 91, of Metamora, died peacefully at home on Monday, January 11, 2021, with her family at her side, following a brief illness. Born February 23, 1929 in Morenci, Michigan, to Lee and Eva (Price) Smallman, Shirley grew up on the family farm in rural Metamora, Ohio.

She graduated from Metamora High School in 1948, and worked briefly at the Wire Factory in Wauseon.

Shirley married Jack M. Salsbury on September 24, 1955 and together they built a home and loving family. Jack preceded Shirley in death on March 6, 2000.

Always an attentive and loving caregiver, Shirley devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she would continuously declare made up “The Best Family in the World.” She was always eager to spoil them with affection, sugary treats, money slipped sneakily into palms and pockets, and playful teasing.

Shirley enjoyed attending sports and musical events, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, watching late night television, snuggling babies, snipping articles about her family from the newspaper, and going out to breakfast. She was a formidable opponent in card and board games.

Shirley had a generous spirit, quick wit, and a knack for coining creative quips and phrases that would leave her family in stitches.

Waiting to welcome Shirley to her heavenly home were Jack Salsbury, her husband of 44 years; her parents, Lee and Eva; brothers Nelson Smallman and Frank Smallman, and sister Bonnie Stover.

Left to cherish her memory are Shirley’s three children, Sharon (Merlin) McCabe, Thomas (Ann) Salsbury, and Ronald Salsbury (Aimee Smeed); grandchildren Rebecca (Philip) Schwan, Melissa (Corey) Whitaker, Clayton (Alyssa) Salsbury, Ethan (Kristi) Salsbury, Hannah (Ryan) Reichler, Ryan Salsbury (Alexis Shock); 12 great-grandchildren, with two more expected in 2021, and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley is also survived by brother, John (Dorothy) Smallman.

Visitation for Shirley will be held with facial coverings required and social distancing observed at Weigel Funeral Home, 413 E. Main St., Metamora, Ohio on Saturday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Services will be held beginning at 12:00 (Noon), with Kathy Trowbridge officiating. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Elara Caring Hospice for their attentive care to Shirley and her family.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lytton Zion Church of Christ or Elara Caring Hospice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com