Shirley Young (1939-2019)

Shirley Joan Young, 80, of Montpelier passed away Saturday morning at Community Hospital and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

She was born on June 16, 1939 in Montpelier to Darrell Lavon and Netta B. (Bible) Faber. Shirley married Walter “Gene” Young and he preceded her in death January 31, 2010.

Shirley was a Real Estate Broker for Shirley Young Realty (formerly Young Real Estate Connections) for 32 years. Besides her business pursuits, Shirley was an avid reader, and her passions were gardening and tending the flowers at their country home, knitting, mowing the yard (of course), and making sure Gene didn’t have too much spare time. She was a good cook, and we lovingly called her the Casserole Queen. She loved to travel and collect antiques, also. She was a member of New Hope Community Church in Bryan.

Shirley is survived by her son Jeff Young of Nokomis, Florida and her sister Candis Cunningham, of Richmond, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Gene.

Visitation for Shirley will be on Saturday from 10 to 11am at the Thompson-Geesey Funeral Home on Empire Street in Montpelier. Graveside services will follow at 11:30am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Dave Nicholls of New Hope Community Church to officiate. The family requests Summer casual attire due to the weather.

Memorial contributions may be given to: Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street | Suite 500 | Chicago | IL | 60611-3270. Or online at: Condolence can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.