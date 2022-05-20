Smallwood & Nineteen Others Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on May 17 and returned indictments against a total of twenty individuals including charges filed against Joshua Smallwood of Pioneer.

Joshua A.Z. Smallwood, 30 of Pioneer was indicted on a total five counts including one count of Attempted Murder, a first-degree felony; one count of Abduction, a third-degree felony; one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony; one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Violating a Protection Order, a fifth-degree felony.

The charges stem from instances occurring on or about May 4, when it was alleged that Smallwood engaged in violent behavior against and tried to cause the death of a female victim, and between the approximate dates of May 5 and May 11, when it is alleged that Smallwood violated a protection order.

Specifications included in the indictment specify that the Grand Jurors have found and specify that Smallwood is a repeat violent offender.

Others indicted included:

Michelle A. Ankney, 52, of Montpelier was indicted for Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Ankney is charged with caused or attempting to cause harm to a family or household member on or about April 29, after having been convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Bryan Municipal Court.

Jerry L. Barnett, 55, of Bryan was indicted on a total of five counts including one count of Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony; one count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony; one count of Misuse of Credit Cards, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, a fifth-degree felony. Barnett is accused of receiving and using credit cards stolen from an elderly or disabled adult between the approximate dates of May 7 and May 9.

Barnett is additionally charged with providing false documentation to the court as well as with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony case.

Melvin C. Berry, Jr., 48, of Montpelier was indicted for Trespass in Habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Berry is charged with trespassing on a permanent or temporary residence in Montpelier on or about March 11.

Weston M. Birky, 30, of West Unity was indicted on a total of seven charges including three counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one a third-degree felony and two fifth-degree felonies; two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, one a third-degree felony and the other a fourth-degree felony; one count of Having Weapons while under Disability, a third-degree felony; and one count Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony.

Charges stem from incidents occurring on April 25, when it is alleged that Birky possessed, used and/or prepared for shipment Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone Bitartrate while being in the possession of firearms despite having been previously convicted of a drug offense. Birky is further charged with allowing a residence to be used for the commission of such drug offenses.

Natasha L. Bleikamp, 31, of West Unity was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. Bleikamp is charged with causing or attempting to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member on or about May 11.

George F. Brown, 38, of Camden, Michigan was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony, and one count of Endangering Children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Brown is charged with failing to bring a motor vehicle to a stop, putting a child under the age of 18 in danger, after being given a signal by law enforcement to do so on or about April 22.

Jason W. Brown, 44, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of Theft from Person is a Protected Class, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Passing Bad Checks, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Forgery, a fifth-degree felony.

Brown is accused of stealing several checks from an elderly person on or about September 27, 2021 and then forging those checks, knowing the checks would be dishonored, between the approximate dates of January 29 and February 2, 2022.

Jamie M. Collins, 42, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Possession of Marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. Collins is charged with cultivating as well as possessing marijuana on or about April 20.

Jessica L. Conrad, 35, of Williams County was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Conrad is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony offense.

Rhonda L. Fischer, 51, of Toledo was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Fischer is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine on or about April 5.

Joey L. Gaines, 41, of Bryan was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Gaines is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony offense.

Cody Boone Green was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Attempted Theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools, a fifth-degree felony.

Green is charged with breaking into a Montpelier residence on or about March 7 and attempting to steal a vehicle valued at $1646.09 by using criminal tools to commit the offense.

Misty D. Lane-Reynolds, 35, of Liberty Center was indicted on a total of seven counts including two counts of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, each a third-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a third-degree felony; one count of Driving Under Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony. It is alleged that, on or about April 12, Lane-Reynolds possessed chemicals used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, possessed or used methamphetamine, and was operating a motor vehicle while her license was suspended.

Specifications listed with these counts specify that Lane-Reynolds was operating a 2008 Ford Edge at the time of the offenses, making the vehicle subject to forfeiture to the State of Ohio.

It is further alleged that, on or about April 26, Lane-Reynolds was again in possession of chemicals used for the manufacture of methamphetamine, possessed or used Fentanyl, and failed to stop a motor vehicle after receiving a signal from law enforcement to do so.

Specifications in relation to these counts indicate that the same 2008 Ford Edge was used during the commission of these offenses as well, making the vehicle subject to forfeiture to the State of Ohio.

Bryan R. Long, 41, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Long is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine on or about March 31.

Scott J. Miller, 57, of Defiance was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Miller is charged with failing to appear as required by the court in connection with a previous felony charge.

Daniel W. Mullins, Jr., 48, of Tecumseh, Michigan was indicted for Trespass in a Habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Mullins is charged with trespassing in a permanent or temporary residence located in Montpelier on or about May 8.

Scott E. Oberlin, 40, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Oberlin is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine on or about April 20.

Tristen L. Reynolds, 30, of Archbold was indicted on a total of five counts include one count of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, a third-degree felony; one of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a second-degree felony; one count of Resisting Arrest, a fourth-degree felony; and one count of Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony.

The charges stem from incidents occurring on or about April 26, when it is alleged that Reynolds possessed or used Fentanyl and methamphetamine as well as the chemicals involved in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

It is further alleged that Reynolds resisted arrest by brandishing a syringe containing Fentanyl as well as tried to dispose of the Fentanyl filled syringe prior to arrest.

Matthew A. Stiltner was indicted on two counts of Having Weapons while under Disability, each a third-degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Stiltner is charged with being in the possession of two firearms after having previously been convicted of drug offenses as well as possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 6.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.