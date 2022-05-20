Jeffrey Pease, Sr. (1954-2022)

Jeffery Lynn Pease, Sr., 68, of Blakeslee, OH, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

He was born on April 1, 1954 in Paulding to Levi and Lula (Carwile) Pease. Jeff graduated from Bryan High School.

On May 26, 1979 he married Connie Knecht in West Unity and she survives.

Jeff was a lifelong truck driver, currently working part time at Cookie Carrier / Royally Trucking.

He is survived by his wife Connie Pease; children Jeffery L (Misty) Pease, Jr., Jesika L. Pease and Tiffani A. Pease; grandchildren Sachiko Pease Davis, Payton M. Pease, Cortney Pease, Kennedy Selby, Abbie Waters and Becca Waters; siblings Deborah Bell, Pam Chesnut and Rebecca (Mike) Langin; and his beloved dog, Rocky.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gary and Ron Pease and sister Mary Forbing.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made in his memory to the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.