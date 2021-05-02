Sonda Manley (1947-2021)

Sonda Marie Manley, 73, of Pioneer passed away Friday evening, April 30, 2021 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. She was born on October 27, 1947 in Bryan to Charles W. and Rose M. (Pignataro) Miller.

Sonda graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. On July 27, 1968 she married Larry G. Manley at Sacred Heart Church in Montpelier and he survives. In 2011 Sonda retired from H & R Block in Bryan, after 17 years as an accountant / tax preparer.

Sonda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Larry; daughters Loretta Eisel of West Unity and Sherry (Chad) Schlie of Edgerton; sons Corey (Becky) Manley of Defiance and Derrick Manley of Westerville, Ohio; three grandchildren Samantha (Devin) Filip, Dominic Gigax, Ellison Manley and step grandson Caleb Schlie; great grandchildren Dean and Duke Filip; siblings Sandra (Tom) Hug of Bryan and Nicholas (Lisa) Miller of Columbus, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation for Sonda will be Tuesday, May 4th from 12-2pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will be Tuesday at 2pm at the funeral home with Father Todd Dominique to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Lupus Foundation or Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Per the Governors current orders, face masks are recommended.