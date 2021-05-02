Vincent Stark, Sr. (1923-2021)

Vincent John Stark, Sr., 98, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. Vinnie was born April 20, 1923 in Blakeslee, Ohio, the son of the late John E. and Clara (Thiel) Stark. He married Muryel Karnes on April 27, 1945 and the marriage ended in divorce.

Vinnie then married Judith A. Benedict on May 26, 1984 and she preceded him in death on December 6, 2006. He worked at Fifty-Division as a Tool and Die Maker for 33 years. Vinnie was a long-standing 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

He was also a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Bryan Moose Lodge 1064. In his spare time, Vinnie enjoyed fishing, working in his lawn, bowling, and playing cards.

Surviving are 10 children, Dianna Helmsing of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Elaine (Dudley) Bowers of Spokane, Washington, Betty (Tom) Hoshock of Defiance, Ohio, Rena Buchanan of Bryan, Ohio, Jim (Jan) Stark of Bryan, Ohio, Darlene Stark of Rotunda West, Florida, Anne (Julian) Gonzalez of Granbury, Texas, Faye (Mike) Willis of West Unity, Ohio, Vince (Julie) Stark, Jr. of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Martin Stark of Port Charlotte, Florida; 33 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Rita Hancock of Florida.

Vinnie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith; daughter, Suzanne Duman; three grandchildren, Caleb Day, Josh and Jesse Hellard and six siblings.

A Funeral Mass for Vinnie will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan, with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending services are required to wear face masks or facial coverings and observe social distancing.

The family asks those remembering Vinnie to make memorial contributions to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or a Charity of the Donor’s Choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send flowers to Vincent’s family, please visit our floral store.