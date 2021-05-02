Laszlo Poncsak ((1941-2021)

Laszlo Poncsak, age 79, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at The Laurels of Defiance. Mr. Poncsak retired from Bryan Metals and was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. He enjoyed gardening and spending time working in his yard.

Laszlo Poncsak was born on November 22, 1941, in Ajak, Hungary, the son of Ference and Maria (Hasolyo) Poncsak. He married Ildiko Kremnitzky and she survives in Hungary as well as his son, Jozsef Poncsak, and two sisters, Margaret and Veronica.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

In accordance with Laszlo’s wishes, he will be cremated and his remains will be returned to Hungary. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

