Special Fishing Regulations Set At Lake La Su An Wildlife Area

FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists have set the 2021 special fishing regulations at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area in Williams County.

Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is open to fish from Friday, May 7 to Monday, September 6, 2021. Fishing is permitted on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset during this open season. Lake La Su An Wildlife Area is closed to fishing at all other times.

Visitors are reminded that reservations are not needed to fish the lakes on Lake La Su An Wildlife Area, but all vehicles are required to park in a designated parking space.

The sunfish daily limit is 15, with no more than five sunfish 8 inches or larger. Largemouth bass have an 18-inch minimum length limit and five fish daily limit. Channel catfish have a two fish daily limit. Daily limits are posted on site and are in effect area wide.

One limit is permitted each day regardless of how many lakes an angler fishes. All other statewide fishing regulations apply to the area’s lakes. Anglers are also reminded that no fish may be used as bait on the area.

These regulations are designed by Division of Wildlife fisheries biologists to continue the tradition of quality bluegill fishing on the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area lakes.

The Division of Wildlife maintains fish populations at Lake La Su An Wildlife Area by limiting the number of days the lakes are open to fishing, limiting the number of bluegill taken home each day, and limiting the number of anglers who fish the area at one time.

For more information and a map of fishing access locations, visit the Lake La Su An Wildlife Area page at wildohio.gov. The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures. Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page for information on getting started, fishing tips and tricks, and delicious wild game recipes.

The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. The visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.