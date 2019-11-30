Sports Schedule For Saturday, November 30th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin November 30, 2019

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm

Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm

Tinora @ Bryan 6pm

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Central @ Liberty Center 6pm

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan @ Bay Rocket Relays 6pm

 

