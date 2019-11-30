BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm
Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm
Tinora @ Bryan 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Central @ Liberty Center 6pm
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan @ Bay Rocket Relays 6pm
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Edgerton @ Stryker 6pm
Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm
Tinora @ Bryan 6pm
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Central @ Liberty Center 6pm
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan @ Bay Rocket Relays 6pm
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, November 30th, 2019"