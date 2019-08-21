BOYS GOLF
Edon @ North Central 4pm
Hilltop @ Fayette 4pm
Tinora @ Pettisville 4pm
Bryan @ Wayne Trace Invitational 4:30pm
Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Swanton @ Elmwood 4:30pm
Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm
GIRLS GOLF
Montpelier @ Hilltop 4pm
Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Wauseon @ Hicksville 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Archbold @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Fayette @ Edon 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Fairview @ Bryan 5:45pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm
Rossford @ Archbold 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Maumee 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Bryan @ Van Wert 5pm
Evergreen @ Elida Classic 5pm
Maumee @ Pettisville 5pm
Swanton @ Toledo Waite 5pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Liberty Center 5pm
Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 7pm
© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 22nd, 2019"