Sports Schedule For Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 21, 2019

BOYS GOLF

Edon @ North Central 4pm

Hilltop @ Fayette 4pm

Tinora @ Pettisville 4pm

Bryan @ Wayne Trace Invitational 4:30pm

Fairview @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Swanton @ Elmwood 4:30pm

Montpelier @ Stryker 5pm

GIRLS GOLF

Montpelier @ Hilltop 4pm

Fairview @ Archbold 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Wauseon @ Hicksville 4:45pm

Edgerton @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Archbold @ Ayersville 5:30pm

Fayette @ Edon 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Fairview @ Bryan 5:45pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ayersville @ Bryan 4:30pm

Rossford @ Archbold 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Maumee 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Bryan @ Van Wert 5pm

Evergreen @ Elida Classic 5pm

Maumee @ Pettisville 5pm

Swanton @ Toledo Waite 5pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Liberty Center 5pm

Evergreen @ Swanton 5pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 7pm

