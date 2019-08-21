Romaine Stuckey (1939-2019)

(Ida) Romaine (Stoltzfus) Stuckey, 79, of Archbold, Ohio passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 18 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born September 27, 1939 in Berk’s County, Pennsylvania to the late David M. and Mattie Stoltzfus. Romaine was enjoying a summer day at their lake cottage on Marble Lake, Michigan when she had a stroke. The stroke impaired her vision, but her spirits were great. She was improving daily with her rehab and plans were being made to go home. Then Romaine had another stroke on Wednesday, August 14. Unfortunately, this massive stroke led her to be placed in hospice care.

She was married to Burdell E. Stuckey on December 3, 1966. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Mildred Yoder, Esther Hostetler and Ruth Beam. She was a member of Lockport Mennonite Church and attended (Bahia Vista) Sarasota Community Church during the winter.

Romaine started her career as a LPN until she met the love of her life. She married and had a family. Once the children were in school, she started working at Archbold Elementary School as a playground supervisor, then eventually a secretary. She would know all the kids as they passed through the lunch line. Romaine enjoyed traveling across the country in a camper with her family. Many weekends were spent at the lake enjoying the water and nature for as long as we can remember. She loved her grandkids and went to many of their activities.

After retirement, she enjoyed quilting and volunteered at Sauder Village in the Quilt Shop. Each child has a quilt or two made by her. Bud and Romaine would spend the winter in Sarasota, Florida with numerous friends and her siblings. Often they could be seen riding their motorcycle. Greeted with a hug and a smile every time, we will miss her dearly.

Romaine is survived by her husband, Bud, and their three children, Anita (Thavisak) Mounsithiraj of Goshen, Glenda (Tad) Funnell of Archbold and Doug (Margaret) Stuckey of Middlebury. She has 3 grandchildren; Julia Stuckey, Michael Funnell and Dteban Mounsithiraj. Also surviving are her siblings Elsie Petersheim, Edna Martin, Grace Sensenig, Ralph Stoltzfus, Vera Styer, John Wilmer Stoltzfus and Fern Clemmer.

Visitation for Romaine will be held Thursday, August 22nd from 3-8pm at Lockport Mennonite Church. A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 23rd at Lockport at 11:00am with Steve Heatwole officiating. A graveside service for family will precede the celebration.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Health Officials (Hospice) or online at www.ComHealthPro.org. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

