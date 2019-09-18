Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 19th, 2019

BOYS GOLF
BBC Championships @ Ironwood Golf Course (Wauseon) 9am
GIRLS GOLF
Montpelier @ Evergreen 4:30pm
VOLLEYBALL
Hicksville @ Bryan 4:45pm
Wauseon @ Toledo Bowsher 5pm
Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm
North Central @ Edon 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Bryan @ Archbold 4pm
Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Swanton 4:30pm
Bryan @ Napoleon 5pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7pm
Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Kalida @ Wauseon 5pm
Northwood @ Evergreen 5pm
