Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 19th, 2019

Posted By: Nate Calvin September 18, 2019

BOYS GOLF

BBC Championships @ Ironwood Golf Course (Wauseon) 9am

GIRLS GOLF

Montpelier @ Evergreen 4:30pm

VOLLEYBALL

Hicksville @ Bryan 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Bowsher 5pm

Hilltop @ Stryker 5:30pm

North Central @ Edon 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Montpelier 5:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Bryan @ Archbold 4pm

Wauseon @ MVCD 4:30pm

BOYS SOCCER

Delta @ Swanton 4:30pm

Bryan @ Napoleon 5pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7pm

Wauseon @ Archbold 7pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Kalida @ Wauseon 5pm

Northwood @ Evergreen 5pm

 

© 2019, Nate Calvin. All rights reserved.

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 19th, 2019"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*