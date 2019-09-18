Kevin Williams (1956-2019)

Kevin Max Williams, 63, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was born on Feb. 3, 1956, in Angola, Indiana, to Don P. and Gladys (Shaull) Williams. He married Pamela “Diane” Tibbs on Nov. 23, 1988. Kevin retired from C & R recycling.
Surviving are his wife, Pamela “Diane” Williams of Montpelier, Ohio; son, Kevin A. Williams of Montpelier, Ohio; daughter, Lisa (Adam) Gill of Hamilton, Indiana; two stepsons, Joshua (Sheila) Baughman of Auburn, Indiana, and Jacob (Heather) Baughman of Fremont, Indiana; brothers, Phillip (Mary Ann) Williams of Angola and Victor “Corky” (Karen) Williams of Angola. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don P. Williams and Gladys Williams Bancroft; two brothers, Alan Jay Williams and Richie Troiano; and his sister, Deborah D. Williams.
There will be no services at this time.
