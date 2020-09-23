BOYS GOLF
BBC Championships @ Ironwood GC 9:00am (Wauseon)
Edgerton @ North Baltimore 4:45pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton @ North Baltimore 4:45pm
GIRLS TENNIS
MVCD @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Archbold @ Bryan 4:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Northwood 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm
Delta @ Archbold 7pm
Wauseon @ Evergreen 7pm
Swanton @ Whitmer 7pm
VOLLEYBALL
Hilltop @ Pettisville 5:30pm
Montpelier @ Fayette 5:30pm
Stryker @ North Central 5:30pm
Delta @ Edgerton 5:30pm
Bryan @ Hicksville 5:30pm
Ottawa Hills @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 24th, 2020"