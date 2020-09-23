Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 24th, 2020

Village-Reporter-Photo-Albums-scaled.jpg

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 23, 2020

BOYS GOLF

BBC Championships @ Ironwood GC 9:00am (Wauseon)

Edgerton @ North Baltimore 4:45pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton @ North Baltimore 4:45pm

GIRLS TENNIS

MVCD @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Archbold @ Bryan 4:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Northwood 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Liberty Center @ Bryan 5pm

Delta @ Archbold 7pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 7pm

Swanton @ Whitmer 7pm

VOLLEYBALL

Hilltop @ Pettisville 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Fayette 5:30pm

Stryker @ North Central 5:30pm

Delta @ Edgerton 5:30pm

Bryan @ Hicksville 5:30pm

Ottawa Hills @ Wauseon 5:30pm

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 24th, 2020"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*