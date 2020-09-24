Garry Flightner (1940-2020)

Garry G. Flightner, 79 years, of Edon, Ohio passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 with his family by his side; after a courageous battle with bone cancer. Garry was born November 5, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Paul and Inez (Ensign) Flightner.

He grew up in Farmer, Ohio and was a 1959 graduate of Fairview High School. He attended Indiana Tech and received an associate degree in electronics. Garry served in the United States Army Reserves, Defiance. On December 19, 1965, Garry married Sondra K. Garver in Farmer, Ohio and she survives.

He worked at the ARO Corporation/Ingersoll Rand for over 35 years until his retirement. Garry was an accomplished and meticulous handyman and carpenter and could build or fix anything.

Since a young age, Garry enjoyed trains and was an avid train and steam engine enthusiast. He loved spending time at Hamilton Lake and spent many hours fishing with his grandsons. He was a former member of the Hamilton Ski Team.

He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting wood, helping others and being actively involved with his grandsons. Garry always supported his grandsons and could be found at all their events and activities. His good nature made him outgoing and friendly; there wasn’t anyone he couldn’t talk to.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Sondra K. Flightner of Edon, Ohio and daughter, Jennifer L. Bever; son-in-law, Kevin A. Bever; three grandsons, Blake Allen Bever, Brayden Alex Bever, and Brock Andrew Bever all of Hillsdale, Michigan and brother, Dean E. (Sue) Flightner of Toledo, Ohio. Garry was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother.

Visitation for Garry G. Flightner will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home-Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services for Garry will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Dave Nicholls officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks those attending services for Garry to wear a mask or facial covering and observe social distancing.

Garry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed by all of us who loved him very much.

The family asks those remembering Garry to make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Garry G. Flightner, please visit our floral store.