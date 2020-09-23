Dean Snow (1955-2020)

Dean E. Snow, 65 of West Unity passed away Wednesday morning at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on February 9, 1955 in Bryan to Roger “Frosty” D. and Dorothy M. (Gilbert) Snow.

Dean graduated from Four County Vocational Schools, in Archbold in 1974. In the late seventies he began dating his wife Kathi J. Smethurst and they were married on November 22, 1987 in West Unity.

Dean started his work career at Mohawk Tool in Montpelier until its closing in early 1990’s and after that went to work for Ferguson Tool in Edgerton for the better part of 10 years. More recently he worked for several years at Tomahawk Tool Supply in Montpelier until his retirement in 2017.

During Dean’s down time he enjoyed playing golf, going fishing and gambling at the local casinos. He was a member of the Bryan Eagles.

Dean is survived by his wife Kathi, niece Sarah E. Sampson and her children Cody, Chelsea and Caleb, a brother in-law William L. Smethurst, an aunt and uncle Bonnie and Richard Wolff, several cousins, and some very special friends that were more like family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time to receive friends will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 12-4 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Williams County Humane Society. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com