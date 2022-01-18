GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paulding @ Delta 6pm
Pettisville @ Wauseon 6pm
Edon @ Ottawa Hills 6pm
Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm
MCVD @ North Central 6pm (VARSITY ONLY)
Stryker @ Edgerton 7pm (VARSITY ONLY)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm
Swanton @ Fayette 6pm
BOWLING
Wauseon @ Delta 4pm
WRESTLING
Fairview @ Bryan 6pm
Anthony Wayne/Delta/Swanton @ Liberty Center 6pm
SWIM & DIVE
Bryan/Defiance @ Napoleon 5pm
Anthony Wayne/Bowling Green @ Wauseon 5:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, January 18th, 2022"