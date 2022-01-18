Sports Schedule For Tuesday, January 18th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 18, 2022

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Paulding @ Delta 6pm

Pettisville @ Wauseon 6pm

Edon @ Ottawa Hills 6pm

Montpelier @ Hicksville 6pm

MCVD @ North Central 6pm (VARSITY ONLY)

Stryker @ Edgerton 7pm (VARSITY ONLY)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbold @ Defiance 4:30pm

Swanton @ Fayette 6pm

BOWLING

Wauseon @ Delta 4pm

WRESTLING

Fairview @ Bryan 6pm

Anthony Wayne/Delta/Swanton @ Liberty Center 6pm

SWIM & DIVE

Bryan/Defiance @ Napoleon 5pm

Anthony Wayne/Bowling Green @ Wauseon 5:30pm

 

