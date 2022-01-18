Doris Giovarelli (1927-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Doris M. Giovarelli, age 94, of Wauseon, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Doris was born in Graterford, Pennsylvania, but has been a resident of Wauseon, Ohio for 49 years.

Doris’ faith was very important to her, as were her friends and family. Among those who knew her well, she loved to laugh and made others laugh with her unexpectedly wicked sense of humor.

Doris is survived by her husband of 65 years, Giulio (Julian) Giovarelli, her sons Donald Wismer (Edith) (PA) and Glenn Giovarelli (Shirley) (CO), her daughters, Gina Giovarelli (Gary) (NC), and Renee Giovarelli (David) (WA), two step-children, Pamela Cooling (Bob) (FL) and David Giovarelli (Theresa) (FL), 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial service for her on June 11th, 2022 at Pettisville Missionary Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pettisville Missionary Church, Sarah’s Garden and Wauseon FISH.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon.

Plant a tree in memory of Doris M. Giovarelli by clicking here. To send flowers to Doris M. Giovarelli’s family, please visit our floral store.