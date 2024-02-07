Jane Burroughs (1937 – 2024)

(1955 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Jane Addams Burroughs, age 86, of Lyons and recently of Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, February 5, 2024 at the Henry County Hospital in Napoleon.

She was born at her parents’ home in Winameg, OH on May 12, 1937 to Albert Frey and Sarah (Dunbar) Frey. Jane graduated from Wauseon High School in 1955 and married Robert J. Burroughs on October 6, 1957 and he survives.

After a brief time as a phone operator, Jane served as a homemaker throughout her life. Some of her fondest hobbies included knitting, reading books, keeping up with local current news and spending time with her grandchildren.

Most of all she possessed a generous heart, giving to organizations in need. As a proud cancer survivor, she was a sponsor of Relay for Life.

Jane and her husband were blessed with four sons, William Burroughs of Toledo, Joel (Tamera) Burroughs of Lyons, Brian (Marcia Cole) Burroughs of Adrian, MI and Darren (Kelly) Burroughs of Lyons. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Jessica (Kyle) Cole-Jackson, Travis Cole, Joshua (Krystal Long) Burroughs, Justin (Katlynn) Burroughs, Taylor Burroughs, and Lindsay (Brandon Smith) Burroughs and twelve great grandchildren, Nevaeh Jackson, William Cole, Anna Long, Colton Long, Brooklyn Burroughs, Bennett Burroughs, Nimsey Burroughs, Sessiey Burroughs, Wyatt Burroughs, Wyler Burroughs, Sid Smith, Elowyn Smith.

Jane was preceded in death by six brothers, Robert, Herbert, John, Donald, Jim and Bill; along with two sisters, Francis Emily Borysiak and Audrey Smith.

A private graveside service for Jane will be held at a later date at Lyons Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Relay for Life or Lyons Fire and Rescue, 409 W. Morenci St., Lyons, Ohio 43533 in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.