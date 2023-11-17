Friday, November 17, 2023
St. Mary School (Edgerton) Holds Food Drive

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FEEDING THE HUNGRY … We are proud of our students and families for the generous support they showed for the recent food drive at St. Mary School. So many cans, boxes, and jars of delicious food were collected for the local food bank. As we enjoy delicious Thanksgiving meals, we pray that everyone may also have delicious food on their tables. Front row: Aiden Diehl, McKenna McMaken, Easton Nailor, Carter Adkins. Back row: Adalynn Malcolm, Addison Everetts, and Briley Thiel.

 

