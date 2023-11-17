St. Mary School (Edgerton) Kindergarten Students Learn The Alphabet

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERLEARNING THEIR LETTERS … The St. Mary School kindergarten students celebrated the completion of learning the alphabet by matching animal crackers with alphabet cookies while munching on a zebra cake. They have every reason to celebrate as they are performing well with their reading, and many of them are already reading books. We are proud of them. Front Row: Winston Herman, Kaeda Riblet, Jaxon Kirtley, McKenna McMaken, and Garon Cassidy. Back Row: Kipton Fortney, Isabel Krill, and Zeke Hitzeman.