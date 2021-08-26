St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Celebrate First Day Of School

St. Mary School students celebrated their first day of school with a prayer service and activities with the theme, “More than Gold with God.”

It was a fun theme that focused on perseverance and virtues. The activities featured a Bible reading and Olympic activities that went with each scripture. With the strength of Samson, this group is participating in the tug of war Olympic Game.

Pictured are Finnley Culver, Nora Gerschutz, Brycen Cape, Henry Gerschutz, Leah Osborn, Stella Siebenaler, and Addyson Appel from Team Prudence.