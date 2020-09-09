St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Design Gumdrop Bridges

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

ENGINEERING PROJECT … Pictured are the gumdrop bridges that the 6th grade students at St. Mary School designed during a STEM lesson. Mrs. Hug’s students were given 50 gumdrops and 100 toothpicks and were challenged to build a bridge that was at least 6” tall that would support 300 pennies. They will test the strength of their bridges in a future lesson. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. All students at St. Mary School participate in STEM lessons, but the 5th and 6th grade students participate in an even greater initiative in this area. They even expand STEM to include the areas of Religion and Arts turning STEM into STREAM as they use problem based learning to incorporate a project that solves a problem for humanity.