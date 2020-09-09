Leona Whitis (1928-2020)

Leona Marie (Grine) Whitis passed away on Sept. 8, 2020, returning home to sit next to her Lord and Savior and reuniting with her beloved husband and son. Leona was born on Feb. 6, 1928, to Edward and Clara Grine, both of whom preceded her in death. Leona’s stepfather, Joe Sheets, also preceded her in death.

On Sept. 10, 1948, Leona was united in marriage to Richard Duane Whitis, who preceded her in death on June 11, 2012. Leona was blessed with a large family – she raised four children and then, in turn, was an irreplaceable influence in the lives of her nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Leona was a lifelong homemaker, and took great joy in her family.

Leona enjoyed crocheting and cross-stitching in her free time, and was always ready to put her considerable talent in the kitchen to use to bake a cake or a batch of cookies from scratch. Leona also had a knack for sewing, and regularly used her skills as a seamstress to craft custom-made Halloween costumes and holiday pajamas for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren – all to the delight of her family.

Leona was also an avid reader – often describing books as her “best friends” – and she took great care to instill that love of reading in her children and grandchildren. Leona was a dedicated and lifelong Catholic, and was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic congregation in Montpelier, Ohio, for much of her life.

In addition to her parents, stepfather and husband, Leona was preceded in death by her son, Edward Duane Whitis on May 30, 2009; brother, Donald Grine; sister-in-law Norma Grine; and sister-in-law Little (Thelma) Grine.

Leona is survived by her three daughters, Sharon (William) Aeschilman, Ruth (Alan) Stouder, and Gwen (Mark) Schmucker; a brother, Norman Grine, and his significant other, Dee Gunn; a sister-in-law, Pat Grine; daughter-in law, Chris Whitis; her grandchildren Nikki Altaffer, Jason Schmucker, Kim Owen, Emil Whitis, Adam Aeschilman, Jessi Ellis, Emily D’Amico, Megan Whitis and Evan Whitis; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Leona will be laid to rest Floral Grove Cemetery. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.