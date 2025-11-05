Close Menu
Wednesday, November 5
St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Participate In Art Show

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
TOP PERFORMERS … The Maximilian Kolbe Deanery-wide Jubilee of Hope celebration featured a student art show and contest. The following St. Mary School students were recognized as top winners, and their artwork was proudly displayed during the event. Each student also received a tiny saint. Pictured with Father Dan Borgelt are: First row: Addison Rowe, Ella Meyer, Lorelai Kirtley, Lily Bratsbert, Azlynn Fortney. Second row: Isabel Krill, Garon Cassidy, Cataleya Perez, Scarlett Stotler, and Evelyn Meyer.

 

