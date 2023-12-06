Barbara Garrett (1946 – 2023)

(Retired From Bryan Custom Plastics)

Barbara Ann Garrett, 77, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier, OH.

She was born on October 21, 1946 in Oneida, Kentucky to Raymond and Callie (Adner) Allen. Barb graduated from Garfield High School and went on to retire from Bryan Custom Plastics where she worked in quality control.

Barb very much enjoyed gardening and playing video games, Dr. Mario being her favorite. She also loved her family dearly.

Barb is survived by her son, Greg (Darlene) Garrett of Lorain, Ohio; three grandchildren, David Garrett of Bryan, Joshua (Dee Dee) Long of Daytona Beach, Florida and Kelsie (Kirk) Yost of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; three great grandchildren, Kaleb and Kameron Yost and Lucy Rae Long; and four siblings, Pete (Dale) Allen, Beverly (Richard) Wells, Sue (Bob) Jones and Delilah Eckel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William “Bill” Garrett in 2009; and brother, William “Bill” Allen.

A time to receive friends will be held on Friday, December 8, 2023 from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Barb will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery in Bryan.

