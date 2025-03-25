St. Patrick Catholic School (Bryan) Students Take Part In History Fair

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

HISTORY FAIR WINNERS … The 4th, 5th, and 6th-grade students at Saint Patrick Catholic School in Bryan, Ohio presented their history fair projects to community judges on Thursday, March 13th. The judges were very impressed with the amount of knowledge gained and shared through these presentations. The winners of the special awards were Will Brightman for best overall 6th-grade project, Luke Stanley and Carson Henricks for best overall 5th-grade projects, Naya Rodriguez for best overall 4th-grade project, Maiyahna Ovalle for best display, Ava Falhaber for best costume, and Dayami Tirado-Molina for best 3D Artifact. Thank you to our community judges for your time and thank you to our students for all their hard work!