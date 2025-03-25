Edgerton Local Schools Presents: The Addams Family Musical

PRESS RELEASE – The Edgerton Musical Theatre will be presenting The Addams Family at the Performing Arts Annex on the campus of Edgerton Local Schools on Friday, April 11 at 7:00 pm, Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 pm, and Sunday, April 13 at 2:00 pm. There will also be a dress rehearsal for senior citizens on Thursday, April 10 starting at 1:30 pm.

The Addams Family Musical is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.

And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY School Edition A NEW MUSICAL is presented through a special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com. Some scenes may be intense for younger viewers.

Director Nora Jackson and Assistant Director Gillian Jackson are very proud of the cast that has worked so diligently to bring The Addams Family Musical to the Edgerton Musical Theatre stage. Their hard work promises entertaining and engaging performances.

Tickets are $8.00 for adults and $6.00 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the performances with cash or credit card. There are no presale tickets. Seating is first come, first served. For more information about tickets, please email njackson@edgertonschools.org.