Stanley Smith (1980 – 2023)

(1999 Hilltop Graduate)

Stanley Paul Smith 43, of West Unity, passed away at his home on Friday, December 15, 2023, surrounded by loved ones after a very short battle with cancer. Stan was born February 2, 1980, in Montpelier, Ohio, to Paul and Jean (Britton) Smith Jr.

He was a 1999 graduate of Hilltop High School. Stan was a hard-working father who was devoted to his daughters Emma and Hailey Smith. They were his pride and joy.

Stan started EHS Farms LLC in Pittsford, Michigan in 2022. He sold his successful trucking business, Double Tap Transportation, and jumped into farming-which he had strong ties to – with both feet.

Unfortunately, due to the aggressive cancer, Stan was only able to complete one year of farming his entire 800+ acres, but he built an impressive operation in that short time.

When Stan was not working, he loved spending time with his family and attending his daughters’ extra-curricular activities.

He enjoyed off-roading adventures with friends and family in his jeep, entertaining friends in the summer with barbeques and pool parties, boating at the lake, and hosting impressive 4th of July fireworks displays.

Some of his favorite activities were taking vacations with friends and family, attending drag races, gambling at the casino, and dining at fancy steakhouses.

Stan will be best remembered for his sense of humor as he was always the life of the party. His ornery smile was known by all who loved him.

In addition to his daughters and parents, Stan is survived by his long-time girlfriend Christy Saul of West Unity; his grandparents, Paul Stanley (Doris) Smith of Morenci, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard, and Anna Mae Britton; great-grandparents, Willard and Frieda Figgins, Kenneth and Ola Hyslop and H.H. and Katherine Hite.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, December 20, 2023, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street West Unity. Visitation will continue Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Solid Rock Community Church, 102 Egly Drive, West Unity where a celebration of his life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Humane Society or to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com