State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Paulding County

PRESS RELEASE – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on September 16, 2025, at 1:14 p.m. The crash occurred on County Road 123 north of County Road 126 in Jackson Township, Paulding County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by James A. Hasch, 50, of Paulding was traveling southbound on County Road 123 when he attempted to pass a southbound vehicle to the right.

While attempting to pass, the Chevrolet Camaro struck a southbound 1998 Mercury Sable operated by Curtis W. Gawronski, 62, of Paulding. After contact the Chevrolet Camaro continued off the right side of the roadway striking a utility pole and overturning, ejecting Mr. Hasch from his vehicle.

Mr. Hasch was pronounced deceased at the scene and Mr. Gawronski was not injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, Paulding County Coroner’s Office, Paulding Putnam Electric, and J & R Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.