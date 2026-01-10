State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Pedestrian Crash In Paulding County

PRESS RELEASE – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury pedestrian crash that occurred on January 7th at 06:36 p.m. in Emerald Twp., Paulding County on County Road 115, near State Route 111.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Nissan Murano, driven by Jacob Andrews, 24 of Paulding was traveling south bound on County Road 115, at the same time a pedestrian, Larry Dix, 54 of Paulding was crossing County Road 115 walking east to west.

Mr. Dix was struck by Mr. Andrews as he crossed the center yellow line of the roadway. Mr. Dix was wearing dark clothing with no reflective material at the time of crash.

Mr. Dix was transported from the scene by Paulding EMS, to Paulding Hospital where he was later life flighted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Andrews did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS and Gideon’s Towing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear their seatbelt and to never drive distracted. The crash remains under investigation.