Stephen Durbin (1951-2023)

Stephen C. Durbin, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, May 19, 2023 at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born one of four children to the late Robert J. Durbin and Jane (Irwin) Durbin on September 22, 1951 in Lima, Ohio. Stephen graduated from Napoleon High School in 1970 and soon after entered the U.S Army National Guard; where he served from 1971 – 1976.

On September 17, 1996 he married Jennifer Perrin and she survives. Before retiring, Stephen provided over 40 years as a mag tester with Fulton Tubing (ITT Higbie).

Some of his fondest hobbies included following his beloved OSU Buckeyes, jet skiing and camping. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, which took them on cruises to Alaska and visiting National Parks and beaches throughout the country. Stephen was a member of the Napoleon American Legion.

Along with his wife of 26 years, Jennifer Durbin, he is survived by his children; Amy (Zack) Cooper of Archbold, Christine (Jon) Griner of Defiance, Aaron (April) Durbin of Michigan, Kendra Durbin of Ida, MI and Stephanie Coger of Wauseon; grandchildren, Madalyn (Deven), Gabrielle, Braeden, Landon, Ashtyn, Reese, Denver, Anelise and Kensley; great granddaughter, Novaly; brothers, Mike (Maryann) Durbin of Middlebury, OH and Eric (Diane) Durbin of Waterville and Sister Marie Engracia Durbin of the Visitation Monastery of Toledo.

In addition to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by his young daughters, Jennifer and Carol Durbin.

Cremation services are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A memorial service honoring Stephen’s life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may make a memorial contribution to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2021 K. Street NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20037 in his memory.

