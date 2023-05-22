Allen Cryer (1940-2023)

Allen E. Cryer, 83 of Montpelier passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on January 3, 1940 in Madison Township, Ohio to Howard Edwin and Ilo Marcelle (Pitts) Cryer.

In 1958, he graduated from Montpelier High School. On December 13, 1958 he married his high school sweetheart Angela H. Anders. Angie was the love of Allen’s life, she passed away on July 20, 2020.

Allen was a grain farmer in Bridgewater Township for his entire life and also a dairy farmer early on in his career. In his spare time, he loved tractors pulls, especially when he was competing with his Ford Pro-Stock Pulling Tractor.

Allen also enjoyed traveling with Angie, and they were able to visit all 50 states. He attended Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity.

Allen is survived by two daughters Lynne (Dave) Buehrer of West Unity and Lisa (Dean) Gericke of Fowlerville, Michigan; brother Dean (Suzanne) Cryer of Montpelier; four grandchildren Joshua (Melissa) Schaedler, Jason (Brittany) Schaedler, Mara (Luke Aaron) Gericke and Kyle Gericke; six great grandchildren Anastasia, Brock, Aaron, Chase, Chloe and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Angie.

Visitation hours will be on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 10am-12pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will follow at 12pm at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Wilder to officiate. Interment will be at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of his wife Angie donations may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com