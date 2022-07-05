Steve Meyer (1949-2022)

Facebook

Steve (Mayo) Meyer, 73, of Archbold passed away on July 1, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven from sepsis and other health issues.

Steve was born on February 8, 1949, in Wauseon, to the late Robert and Doris (Buzzy) Meyer. He was a 1967 graduate of Ridgeville High School, where he played basketball and was Valedictorian of his class.

He attended Bowling Green State University and Northwest State Community College, receiving a degree in Computer Programming. Steve was in Phi Theta Kappa, where he was an officer.

He retired from working for the State of North Carolina in their Information Technology Department. Steve previously worked at Conagra, FCHC and small computer companies.

He was a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold. Steve was a Bowling Green State University sports fan and a New York Yankees fan.

He loved to read, go to movies, and buy and sell baseball cards online. His favorite thing was going to Bowling Green football games with his football pals, Dick Selgo, Joe Meyer, Jim Selgo, Scott Foor, Roger Zimmerman and others.

When Steve and Bonnie lived in Apex, NC they enjoyed going to many Durham Bulls baseball games and walking to their favorite downtown restaurant, Salem Street Pub.

Surviving are his wife, Bonnie Wyse; his brother, Mike (Joan) Meyer; stepdaughter, Amy (Bruce) Jeffers, stepsons, Jeremy Goertz, Christopher (Melissa) Goertz and stepdaughter, Kacey (Jason) Hoffman; Nephew, Adam (Amanda) Meyer; Nieces, Brandi Meyer and Brittni (fiance Chris Anderson) Meyer; 8 step grandchildren; and a great nephew and great niece. He is also survived by long time friends, Max Nofziger and Mike Emmons.

There will be a celebration of life for Steve at a later date.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Bowling Green State University Football Program or Fulton County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Meyer family.

The obituary for Steve was lovingly prepared by his family.

