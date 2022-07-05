Julia “Judy” White (1939-2022)

Facebook

Julia “Judy” Anne White, 83 of Montpelier, was greeted in heaven by her beloved husband on July 2, 2022 at her home.

She was born on June 10, 1939 in Ashville, NC to Mark and Margaret (Wood) Zindel. On January 4, 1958 she married Laurence Andrew White in Columbus, OH and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2009.

Judy worked as an assistant in an optometrist office and as a quality control supervisor at Capital Plastics in Bowling Green. After retirement, she and Laurence were resident managers of Amherst Apartment Complex in Toledo, OH.

Judy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Bowling Green and the Montpelier Senior Center, where she was very involved in activities.

She loved to read, scrapbook with friends and Wii bowling and frequently bowled 300’s. Most of all, Judy loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Judy is survived by her children, Catherine L. White of Montpelier; Bobbi (Don) Brown of Montpelier, Jeffrey (Priscilla) White of Toledo, and Chuck (Brittany) White of Pioneer; nine grandchildren, Katie (Zach) Swaisgood, Kelsey (Mason) Zuck, Miranda Sell, Jordan White, Kristin (Josh Berfield) White, Michael, Brenna, Davis and Drew White; four great grandchildren, Deklan and Skylar Berfield, Zoey Zuck and Addilyn Swaisgood; and one great grandchild on the way, Olivia Zuck.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laurence A. White; son, Michael Charles White; estranged sister, Peggy Ray and two other sisters, Kay Sigman and Dorothy Fraley.

Visitation for Judy will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 2-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. She will be laid to rest in a private service at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green, OH.

Memorials may be made to the Montpelier Senior Center. Condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.