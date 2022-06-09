Steve Sabastian (1941-2022)

Facebook

Steve T. Sebastian, 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in his residence. Steve was born October 11, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Steve and Rose (Resatar) Sebastian.

He was a 1959 graduate of Liberty High School, Youngstown. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving until his honorable discharge in October 1962.

Steve married Maris F. Aubert on March 28, 1981, in Boardman, Ohio. Steve worked as a supervisor first at Commercial Shearing in Youngstown, and then at Parker-Hannefin in Hicksville, retiring in 2001 after 38 years of service.

Steve enjoyed golfing, walleye fishing on Lake Erie, and shooting skeet in nearby St. Joe, Indiana.

Steve is survived by his beloved wife, Maris Sebastian of Edgerton, Ohio; 3 Children, Julie Akerman of LaGrange, Indiana, Steve Sebastian of Youngstown, Ohio, and Bill (Ronda) Adamo of Garrett, Indiana; 8 Grandchildren, Jake Akerman, Tiffany Sebastian, Marisa Akerman, Michael Sebastian, Erika Watkins, Samantha Sebastian, Sebastian Adamo, and Nicole Rhodehamel; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Julius, Vito, Kenna and Barret; and one sister, Joan Ciolli of Boardman, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Anthony Sebastian.

Visitation for Steve T. Sebastian will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio. Funeral Services will immediately follow in the funeral home on Friday, beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Brian Stiver officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

