Lonnie Snyder (1959-2022)

Lonnie A. Snyder, age 62, of Swanton and formerly of Delta, passed away at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Monday afternoon, June 6, 2022 with his family by his side.

He was born in Toledo on October 11, 1959 to the late Donald H. Snyder and Iona E. (Eckel) Snyder who survives. Lonnie graduated from Evergreen High School and Four County Vocational School in 1978.

His working career included farming, driving truck, and owning and operating Sweet Little Dumplings with his wife for 17 years while traveling to various festivals and county fairs.

Lonnie was a former member of Lytton Zion United Church of Christ in Delta and most recently Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon.

He also was a member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau, Lytton Fox Hunters, Winameg Sportsman’s Club, Delta Motocross Club, National Rifle Association and Shirts-N-Skirts Square Dance Club.

On November 5, 1994 he married Linda J. Parker uniting their two families. Lonnie dearly loved his children and grandchildren and always wanted to be there to support them.

He enjoyed having fun, but most important to him was his faith in our Lord. Lonnie’s last wish was for his children and grandchildren to know the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Linda Snyder; mother, Iona E. Snyder; children, Todd (Rachelle Frank) Snyder, Craig (Kari) Snyder, Kimberly (Ryan) Snyder King, Jeanette (Chad) Gormley Desgrange, Steven (Allison) Gormley and Erin (Cory) Gormley Sheller; twin brother, Ronnie (Teresa) Snyder; sisters, Candy (Doug) Eicher and Vickie (Bill) Wiseman; grandchildren, Elba Snyder, Iela Snyder, Jackson King, Kennedy King, Lincoln King, Devyn McIntosh, Quinn (Shaniah) McIntosh, Taylor Desgrange, George Gormley, Gunner Gormley, Cody Sheller and Adyn Sheller; great grandchildren, Marley McIntosh, Maverick McIntosh, Darla Green, Johnathan Green and Colten Tensley; sister-in-law, Karen Snyder and brother-in-law, Nick Rubley.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his father, Donald Snyder; brother, Roger Snyder and sister, Beverly Rubley.

Friends will be received from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567; where a memorial service honoring Lonnie’s life will begin in the church sanctuary at 4:00 PM on Friday. Interment will be private for the family at Fulton Union Cemetery in Delta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502; Nightingales Harvest, 2820 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43613 or Crossroads Evangelical Church in his memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.