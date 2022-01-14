Steven Fritch (1964-2022)

Facebook

Steven L. Fritch, age 57, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 12:34 P.M. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic from complications of COVID-19.

Mr. Fritch was a 1982 graduate of Edgerton High School and was currently employed by Jason Dietsch Sales and Service as a salesman in the trailer division.

He had previously been employed by Sanders Masonry and with the Ohio Turnpike as a tolltaker.

He was a former volunteer firefighter with the village of Edgerton for twenty-three years and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where he was a lector for several years, and Knights of Columbus #1494 in Edgerton.

He also coached elementary softball and basketball and sang in the community choir for many years.

He was proud to be a heart and double-lung transplant survivor for fourteen years on October 4. He loved watching NASCAR and was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Steven L. Fritch was born on July 21, 1964, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Richard E. “Shorty” and Madilyn R. (Miller) Fritch. He married Lydia C. Stratton on October 8, 1988, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Leiah (Jordan Reeves) Fritch, of Bryan, and Madissen Fritch, of Edgerton; his mother, Madilyn Fritch, of Edgerton; one brother, Bruce (Cherie) Fritch, of Delaware, Ohio; three sisters, Marcy (Chris) Rosendaul, of Bryan, Peggy (Terry) Sanders, of Edgerton, and Tena (Bill) Sansom, also of Delaware; his mother-in-law, Josephine Stratton, of Bryan; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father; one infant brother, Terry Ray Fritch; and his father-in-law, Donald Stratton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 2:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, with recitation of the rosary at 7:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. in St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Edgerton Fire Department, St. Mary Catholic School, or Donate Life.